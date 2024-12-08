Centiva Capital LP Makes New $534,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

EWN opened at $46.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $265.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

