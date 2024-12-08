Centiva Capital LP Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 595,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 239,021 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 281,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $778.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.58.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

