Centiva Capital LP Invests $628,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 98.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $131.36.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 89.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCII. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016,270. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

