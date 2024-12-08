Centiva Capital LP Invests $543,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

