Centiva Capital LP Has $522,000 Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.07% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 203,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $779.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.