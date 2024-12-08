CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on December 18th

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

CEMEX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. CEMEX has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

