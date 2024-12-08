Catizen Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166.73 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Catizen has a market capitalization of $166.73 million and approximately $68.69 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Catizen has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,216,950 tokens. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 286,216,950 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.59541647 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $65,897,220.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

