Castleark Management LLC Trims Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.71. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

