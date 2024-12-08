Castleark Management LLC Makes New Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Calix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Calix by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,565,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after buying an additional 361,805 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Calix by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,366,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 812,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Calix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

CALX opened at $34.06 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.06 million. Calix had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

