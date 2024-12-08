Castleark Management LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.