Castleark Management LLC Acquires New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 73,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,094,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 19.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,459,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -339.27 and a beta of 2.25. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

