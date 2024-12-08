Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 407 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 550.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 372,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $989,121.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,647.94. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,386.40. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,728 shares of company stock worth $2,271,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND opened at $124.83 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

