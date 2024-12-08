Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.97%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.32.

In other news, EVP Tracy S. Woodrow sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $468,210.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,875.75. This trade represents a 29.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene F. Jones sold 23,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.88, for a total value of $4,473,005.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,972,576.88. This trade represents a 23.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,994 shares of company stock worth $17,211,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

