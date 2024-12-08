Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 647.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,025,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after buying an additional 1,754,370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.85. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $345,351.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,968. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

