Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 124 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $203.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Argus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.88.

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

