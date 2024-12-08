Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $63.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

