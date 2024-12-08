Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.29% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth $1,123,000.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.