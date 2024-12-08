Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

GOEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Canoo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOEV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canoo Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 25.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 341,897 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the second quarter worth about $392,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

GOEV opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Canoo has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.14.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.