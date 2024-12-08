Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.
GOEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOEV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Canoo Price Performance
GOEV opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Canoo has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.14.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.