Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,941,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,894 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,340,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,377,000 after buying an additional 3,875,280 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,748,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,834,000 after buying an additional 3,143,734 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,030,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,321,000 after buying an additional 2,681,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,676,000 after buying an additional 1,305,665 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6912 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CM. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

