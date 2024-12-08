Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$4,283,000.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.66, for a total value of C$4,283,000.00.
Cameco Stock Performance
Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$86.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 146.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of C$48.71 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.72.
Cameco Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.