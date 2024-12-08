Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$4,283,000.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.66, for a total value of C$4,283,000.00.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$86.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 146.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of C$48.71 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.72.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.30.

Read Our Latest Report on CCO

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.