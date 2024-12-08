Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.84. Approximately 4,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 37,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$329.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.27). Calfrac Well Services had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of C$430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.3798828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$296,367.75. Also, Director Charles Pellerin bought 41,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$151,150.15. Corporate insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

