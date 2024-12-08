Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

In other news, CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $2,055,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,501.95. This represents a 47.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven Bender sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,003.45. The trade was a 63.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $8,916,325 over the last ninety days. 17.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 33.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter worth $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cactus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Down 3.4 %

WHD opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. Cactus has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

