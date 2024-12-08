Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cable One by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cable One by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $554.40.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $421.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.28 and a 52-week high of $574.53.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

