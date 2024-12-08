Butler National Corporation Releases Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025

On December 6, 2024, Butler National Corporation, a company based in Kansas, announced its financial results for the second quarter ending on October 31, 2024. The company issued a press release detailing its performance during this period.

The press release attached as Exhibit 99 to the current Form 8-K provides comprehensive information on Butler National Corporation’s financial standing. It is important to note that the details shared in this press release, along with Exhibit 99, are not considered to be “filed” for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are not subject to liabilities under this Act. Furthermore, this information is not to be incorporated by reference into any filings of the Registrant under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless expressly stated otherwise in any such filings.

In addition to the press release regarding the financial results for the second quarter, Butler National Corporation also included Exhibit 104, which contains the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The signing officers of Butler National Corporation, on December 6, 2024, duly authorized the submission of this report, as indicated by the signatures of Christopher J. Reedy, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Tad M. McMahon, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary.

Please note that Butler National Corporation did not document any changes in its former name or address in this report. Furthermore, the company does not have any securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.

This article is a summary of the recent developments reported by Butler National Corporation in its Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

