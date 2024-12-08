Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $10,561,000. Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 56.8% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 30,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 33.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $175.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.90.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource



Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.



