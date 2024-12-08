Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:BHFAP)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
BHFAP opened at $23.88 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.