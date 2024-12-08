Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 2.1 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

NYSE BAH opened at $145.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.