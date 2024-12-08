BOOK OF MEME Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $552.31 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a market capitalization of $720.90 million and approximately $552.31 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,583.73 or 0.99416610 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98,896.96 or 0.98730992 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,956,959,727 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,956,959,728.496771. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.01064724 USD and is up 7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 231 active market(s) with $686,535,781.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOK OF MEME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

