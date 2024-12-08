Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Sells 213 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $238.04 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.67. The company has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

