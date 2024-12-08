Blur Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $33.80 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Blur has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $33.80 million and approximately $98.93 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,829.86 or 0.99894415 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,571.67 or 0.99636059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official website is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,056,803,071.3945963 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.4058438 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $97,125,226.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.