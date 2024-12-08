Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 74229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.51.

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

