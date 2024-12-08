Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Block by 45.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Block by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,738,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,849 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Block by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,670,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,672,000 after buying an additional 934,588 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Block by 76.7% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after buying an additional 795,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,820. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 1,884 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $123,232.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,124.74. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,918 shares of company stock worth $2,666,147 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.96.

Block Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

