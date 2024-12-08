Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 1280241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

