Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.33 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $99,837.42 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,975.84 billion and approximately $40.33 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.10 or 0.00614096 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00026370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00078808 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,790,568 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.