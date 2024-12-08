Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40.33 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $99,837.42 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,975.84 billion and approximately $40.33 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.10 or 0.00614096 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00026370 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00078808 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000171 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,790,568 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
