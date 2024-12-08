BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,809.82

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $5,809.82 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $99,846.22 or 1.00008815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00009186 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00013059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00064687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 99,610.42027985 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

