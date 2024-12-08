Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) and MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Head-To-Head Contrast

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MARA and Bit Origin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARA 1 5 4 0 2.30 Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 0.00

MARA presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.72%. Given MARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MARA is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MARA has a beta of 5.63, meaning that its share price is 463% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Origin has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

44.5% of MARA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of MARA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MARA and Bit Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92% Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MARA and Bit Origin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARA $387.51 million 21.95 $261.17 million $0.79 33.46 Bit Origin $6.26 million 1.79 -$28.22 million N/A N/A

MARA has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Origin.

Summary

MARA beats Bit Origin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

