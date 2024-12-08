Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $769,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,540,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 137,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 66,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average is $113.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.