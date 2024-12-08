Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $579,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,131,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,411,028 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $127,105,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,083,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $221,525.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,781.10. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 11.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM opened at $98.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average of $96.34.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.