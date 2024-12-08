Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,020 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trex by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,076,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,407,000 after buying an additional 1,015,516 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,288,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,843,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,631,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Trex by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,085,000 after purchasing an additional 71,761 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.68 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.42 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Trex’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

