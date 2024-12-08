Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPA stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

