Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $617,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.25.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.3 %

SAIC opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.43. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

