Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 5,659 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,961,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $134.05 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $134.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.