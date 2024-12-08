Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 550.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTHI. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

FTHI stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

