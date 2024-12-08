Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €75.30 ($79.26) and last traded at €75.20 ($79.16). Approximately 1,497,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.44 ($77.31).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

