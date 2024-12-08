Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $1.55 on Friday. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aware

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aware by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aware by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aware in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Featured Stories

