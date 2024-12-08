Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,414 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Avient were worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avient in the second quarter valued at about $15,520,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Avient by 4.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,522,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after buying an additional 63,138 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 114.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 241,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 129,171 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Avient by 39.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 48.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 5,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $296,454.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Avient Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AVNT opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.87. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.50 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 63.58%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

