AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of AutoNation worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AutoNation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $673,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $15,832,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

