Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 1.7 %

AUBN opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $211,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

