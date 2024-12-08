Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.
Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $23.40 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.56.
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
