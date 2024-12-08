Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.82. 24,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 24,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assicurazioni Generali
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.